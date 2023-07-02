Meta is preparing to compete with Apple and Google’s app stores in the EU, thanks to the legislation that forces the companies to allow side-loading.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets “gatekeeper companies,” such as Apple and Google. One of the provisions of the legislation forces both companies to allow customers to side-load apps onto their devices.

Meta is preparing to take advantage of the change, with plans to allow users to download apps directly from ads, according to The Verge. As the outlet points out, Android users are already able to side-load apps, but Google has traditionally made it inconvenient to do so, since in-app billing requires the Play Store. That requirement is giving Meta an in, with the social media company promising developers more favorable rates than the Play Store. In fact, Meta says it will not take a percentage of in-app income, at least initially.

When The Verge contact Meta for comment, company spokesperson Tom Channick offered the following statement:

We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space. Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.

While any company has the ability to compete with Apple and Google under the DMA, Meta is one of the few companies that has the scale, reach, and brand to be able to make a dent in the app store duopoly.