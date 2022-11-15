Meta Employees: ‘Zuckerberg Will Single-Handedly Kill’ the Company

Meta employees are speaking up about CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse obsession, saying he will kill the company.

It’s no secret that Zuckerberg is obsessed with the metaverse. According to a new report by Business Insider, Meta employees are pushing back against Zuckerberg’s obsession, saying the CEO will lead the company into irrelevance and ultimately kill it.

“The Metaverse will be our slow death,” one user, identifying as a senior software developer, posted on the anonymous forum Blind. “Mark Zuckerberg will single-handedly kill a company with the meta-verse.”

Another poster took issue with Zuckerberg’s control, saying his “gut feeling” overrides everything else.

“Poor leadership is on track to sink this ship,” wrote the individual, who identified as a senior technical program manager. Their listed “cons” included: “No accountability at and above Director level. VPs and Directors are here to just milk the company without adding any value.”

“I thought it was a data-driven company but actually it is one man’s gut feeling and emotions-driven,” they added. “Nobody can overwrite his decision.”

Another employee, who identified as an engineer, was overall complimentary of the company but still said, “Zuck is leading this company in the wrong direction.”

The internal angst is understandable, given Meta’s current situation. The company recently laid off 11,000 employees, the biggest lay-off in its history and the biggest in 2022. Some employees blamed the lay-offs on the company’s investment in the metaverse at a time when its core business is taking a major hit.

Zuckerberg has committed to investing a whopping $10 to $15 billion per year for ten years in an effort to make the metaverse a reality. So far, the results have been less than impressive, with a major investor calling for the company to scale back and Meta even looking to Microsoft to help it make the metaverse more interesting and useful.