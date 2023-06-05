Meta Announces RTO Mandate

Meta is the latest company to announce a return-to-office (RTO) mandate, saying employees must RTO at least three days a week.

According to TechRadar, Meta has joined the long list of companies walking back remote work, telling employees to report to the office at least three days a week. The company says many employees are already in the office an average of 2.2 days a week, making the mandate a relatively small jump for many.

The company does say that contracted remote workers won’t be impacted. It’s unclear how many employees fall into that category.

The news comes on the heels of major cost-cutting efforts at Meta, including multiple rounds of layoffs that have impacted tens of thousands of workers.