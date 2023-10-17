Meta Adds Improved Privacy Controls for Instagram

Meta has added improved privacy controls for Instagram, applying its Activity Off-Meta Technologies to the app.

Activity Off-Meta Technologies gives users the ability to review and manage what data is shared by businesses with Meta. The feature has existed for Facebook for some time, but the company is now bringing it to Instagram as well.

Meta announced the feature in a post:

We’re also expanding two controls that were previously only available on Facebook – Activity Off-Meta Technologies (formerly known as off-Facebook activity) and Transfer Your Information are now available for Instagram as well. Activity Off-Meta Technologies allows you to manage how information other businesses send to us is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely – it’s up to you.

The addition of the privacy control to Instagram accounts is a welcome change.