Messenger Calls and Instagram DMs Get End-to-End Encryption

Facebook has added major security features to Messenger calls, as well as Instagram DMs, upgrading both with end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

E2EE is a form of encryption that secures communication in such a way that only the participants can access the conversation. Even the software or service provider is unable to decrypt the communication.

While Messenger has supported E2EE in one-on-one text chats since 2016, Facebook is now rolling it out — on an opt-in basis — to audio and video calls in Messenger.

Disappearing messages are also getting an upgrade, with more fine-tuned controls over how long the timer lasts, from 5 seconds to 24 hours, before a message disappears.

Similarly, the company is testing opt-in E2EE DMs in Instagram. The test is fairly limited, with only adults in certain countries able to participate.

The upgrades are good news for Messenger and Instagram users, adding an extra layer of protection and security.