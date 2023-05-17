MediaTek May Incorporate Nvidia GPUs Into Its Chips

Chip firm MediaTek may be preparing to incorporate Nvidia GPUs into its flagship designs, giving a major boost to performance.

MediaTek is one of the leading chip design firms, with its SoCs used in some of the industry’s leading mobile devices. According to a report by DigiTimes Asia, the company is preparing to integrate Nvdia’s GPUs in its flagship SoCs.

It is believed the addition of Nvidia’s GPUs will significantly boost the gaming performance of MediaTek’s chips, as well as improve AI performance.

DigiTimes’ sources also indicated that MediaTek and Nvidia will collaborate in developing WOA (Windows on Arm) products. The collaboration should help both companies make headway in the notebook market, especially as AI-enabled designs gain in popularity.

MediaTek recently announced its intentions to pivot to developing AI chips. Given Nvidia’s position in the AI market, a deal with the company makes sense.