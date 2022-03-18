Maserati Commits to Full Electric Lineup by 2025

Maserati is the latest automaker to commit to a fully electric lineup, planning to make the transition by 2025.

Virtually every automaker is working to transition to electric vehicles. Maserati is looking to carve out a niche for itself as the first Italian luxury brand to make the transition.

Maserati is the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models: the Trident is announcing its plans for the market launch of the electric range, Maserati Folgore, and is providing comments on the 2021 sales figures.

The automaker is coming off of a record year, one in which it saw a 41% year-on-year increase in sales. Maserati clearly wants to build on that success with the electrification of its lineup.

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sport sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore offering, to attract the new luxury consumer in all market segments.

With brands like Maserati making the jump to electric vehicles, the pressure will continue to increase for run-of-the-mill brands that don’t have the performance requirements as an Italian luxury brand.