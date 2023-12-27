LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s Firm, Poaches iPhone Design Head

Tang Tan, Apple’s head of design for the iPhone and Watch, is leaving the company to join LoveFrom, the company founded by former Apple lead designer, Jony Ive.

Jony Ive worked closely with Steve Jobs and is largely responsible for virtually all of the classic Apple designs that helped save the company after Jobs’ return. Ive remained at the company after Jobs death, continuing to be the driving force behind the company’s designs until he departed in 2019to focus on his design startup LoveFrom.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Tan is going LoveFrom to work on the AI hardware project being developed by Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Altman evidently will be responsible for the software behind the device, with Ive and company handling the hardware design.

Given that Tan joined Apple a decade ago, squarely in the midst of the Ive era, his departure will no doubt be a loss to the iPhone maker.