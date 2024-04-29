Elon Musk’s Surprise China Trip Marks a ‘Watershed Moment’ for Tesla, Says Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities

In a surprising move that industry analysts call a game-changer for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk’s unexpected visit to China could dramatically advance the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities worldwide. According to Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, this trip marks a critical juncture for Tesla’s ambitions in China and its global strategy concerning autonomous vehicles.

Speaking on Bloomberg Surveillance, Ives highlighted the strategic importance of the visit, which appears to have secured crucial regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities. “This is three years in the making. It unlocks a golden opportunity not just for Tesla in China, but I think globally. It’s a game changer,” Ives stated.

The significance of Musk’s trip extends beyond immediate regulatory triumphs; it represents a major stride toward realizing Tesla’s FSD vision. “Autonomous FSD can’t happen without China. This is a missing piece in the puzzle,” Ives noted, emphasizing the vital role of Chinese market integration in Tesla’s broader ambitions.

The collaboration between Tesla and China advances Tesla’s business and signals potential shifts in the broader tech landscape between the U.S. and China. Ives discussed the broader implications for U.S. technology firms operating in China, particularly in light of ongoing tensions and the technological decoupling between the two superpowers. “When we talk about AI, Tesla is trying to thread the needle here, taking that technology by its store in Shanghai to actually be able to use that globally,” he said.

Ives also touched upon the broader tech competition, noting that while U.S. tech is currently ahead, the dynamics are complex and evolving. “There are only two companies that need to thread the needle in terms of China, US — it’s Cook and Cupertino, and it’s Musk and Tesla,” he explained, underscoring the strategic maneuvers by leading U.S. tech titans to navigate the challenging regulatory and competitive landscapes in China.

The discussion also veered towards Apple’s performance in China, with Ives expressing confidence despite the challenges. “Betting against Apple in China has been the wrong move,” he asserted, highlighting the significant base of existing iPhone users poised for upgrades.

This strategic move by Musk, combined with Tesla’s ongoing innovations and partnerships in China, could set the stage for profound changes in how autonomous vehicles are integrated globally. As Tesla and other U.S. tech giants navigate these waters, the outcomes of these ventures could redefine competitive boundaries and technological capabilities in the rapidly evolving landscape of global tech and auto industries.