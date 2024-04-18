LinkedIn Adds Value-Based Job Search

LinkedIn is adding a novel feature to its job search capabilities, giving users the ability to search for jobs with companies that align with their values.

The past few years have shown a spotlight on the importance of working for a company that has compatible values. Recent layoffs, remote work, and hybrid work are just a few of the factors that have led to some rude awakening for many, illustrating how different their values are from the companies they work for.

LinkedIn wants to help address this, making it easier for employees and companies to find matches based on shared values.

“We’re rolling out a new job search filter so you can easily search for open roles based on an organization’s commitment to values such as work-life balance, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), career growth and learning, social impact and environmental sustainability,” writes Rohan Rajiv, Product Lead on Jobseeker, Employer Brand, Skills. “To begin, simply go to the LinkedIn Jobs tab to start a job search, then click on ‘All filters’ where you’ll see a dedicated ‘Commitments’ section and select specific values types to narrow down your search.”

As Rajiv goes on to write, matching candidates with companies that share their values can have a profound impact on the quality of work.

Not surprisingly, organizations that emphasize their values are better suited to attract interested candidates and also motivate their employees, especially when it comes to younger generations inspired by purpose-driven work: 85% of Gen Z professionals in the U.S. who work for a company with shared values say they frequently go above and beyond in their job. And on LinkedIn, we’ve seen a more than 154% increase in entry-level jobs globally including values-related terms from 2020-2022.

LinkedIn’s new feature is an innovative solution that should benefit companies and workers alike.