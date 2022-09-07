Layoffs Possible As Google CEO Wants ‘Company 20% More Productive’

Google employees could face layoffs in the near future if recent remarks by CEO Sundar Pichai are any indication.

Like other companies, Google has been adapting to a changing economy. The company has already scaled back hiring and taken other measures to improve efficiency, including Pichai asking employees to be more productive and look for ways to “stay entrepreneurial.”

According to CNBC, Pichai is shedding light on some of the challenges Google is facing, as well as some of the possible solutions.

“The more we try to understand the macroeconomic, we feel very uncertain about it,” Pichai said Tuesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles. “The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on,” he added.

“We want to make sure as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritizing all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive that they can actually have impact on the things they’re working on so that’s what we are spending our time on.”

When pressed for specifics by host Kara Swisher, Pichai seemed to take aim at Google’s growing bureaucracy, which has been blamed for slower decision-making.

“Across everything we do, we can be slower to make decisions,” Pichai. “You look at it end-to-end and figure out how to make the company 20% more productive.”

“Sometimes there are areas to make progress [where] you have three people making decisions, understanding that and bringing it down to two or one improves efficiency by 20%,” he added.

Pichai’s response is one of the strongest indications yet that Google may join other Big Tech companies in laying off workers.