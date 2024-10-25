Advertise with Us
SpaceRevolution

SpaceX Brings Back Four Astronauts From the ISS

SpaceX has brought three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut after nearly eight months on the International Space Station in a further blow to Boeing....
SpaceX Brings Back Four Astronauts From the ISS
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, October 25, 2024

    • SpaceX has brought three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut after nearly eight months on the International Space Station in a further blow to Boeing.

    Boeing’s Starliner was originally slated to return the four-person crew when it brough Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS. The Starliner’s issues during the trip to the station resulted in NASA determining it wasn’t safe for anyone to come back with it, leaving SpaceX to finish the job.

    According to NASA, all four crew members have been successfully retrieved, and the agency touted the scientific benefits of their mission.

    During their mission, crew members traveled nearly 100 million miles and completed 3,760 orbits around Earth. They conducted new scientific research to advance human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit human life on Earth. Research and technology demonstrations included conducting stem cell research to develop organoid models for studying degenerative diseases, exploring how fuel temperature affects material flammability, and studying how spaceflight affects immune function in astronauts. Their work aims to improve astronaut health during long-duration spaceflights, contributing to critical advancements in space medicine and benefitting humanity.

    Ultimately, the crew’s retrieval by SpaceX is another major blow to Boeing and underscores the issues that company has had in the last year or so.

    It’s a safe bet SpaceX will continue to be NASA’s go-to option in the future.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |