Kia May Manufacture EVs in the US Thanks to Tax Credit

Kia may be planning to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in the US as early as 2024, thanks to US tax credits.

The US has a long history of providing tax credits to consumers that purchase EVs and hybrid vehicles. Kia evidently wants its vehicles to qualify and is willing to move EV production to the US to make that happen.

According to The EV Officials, citing South Korean newspaper Maeil Business and TV channel SBS, the Korean automaker could move its EV production to the US as early as 2024.

Kia is already a popular brand in the US, along with its luxury counterpart Hyundai. Moving EV manufacturing to the US could significantly boost the brand’s popularity even more.