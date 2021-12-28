Kentucky Is at the Center of the ‘Great Resignation’

The Bluegrass State is at the center of the Great Resignation, as pandemic-fueled changes disrupt the workplace.

When employers sent their workers home in the early days of the pandemic, few could have imagined the long-term impacts that move would have on the workplace. With return-to-office dates being pushed back time and again in the face of new COVID surges, many employees have no desire to return to the status quo. There is also near-unprecedented demand for workers as many are quitting jobs that no longer serve their needs.

As reported by WAVE 3 News, Kentucky is leading this “Great Resignation,” with a ‘quit rate’ of 4.5%, double that of New York or Pennsylvania.

While some politicians are quick to blame COVID unemployment benefits, others are not convinced.

“The challenges in our labor market are complex,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Some people wanted to say it was unemployment and the unemployment pay; you can’t get unemployment if you quit.”

As WAVE 3 News points out, Kentucky has one of the highest hiring rates in the nation, which would seem to indicate many people are leaving jobs they’re not happy with in favor of jobs that suit them better.

“I’m not going to stay somewhere that treats me badly just because it’s a consistent job. I’m not going to do it,” Cory Bosemer told WAVE 3 News. “I think a lot of people now, Kentucky or not, are starting to realize that.”