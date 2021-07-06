Kaseya Ransomware Victims May Reach 1,500

Kaseya has acknowledged as many as 1,500 businesses may have been impacted by the ransomware attack targeting its software.

On July 2, Kaseya began learning of a coordinated attack against its software. Kaseya makes IT management software, and its customers provide managed IT services to somewhere between 800,000 and 1,000,000 small businesses.

The company says it immediately shut down the software being targeted, although an estimated 800 to 1,500 businesses have been compromised.

“Our global teams are working around the clock to get our customers back up and running,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “We understand that every second they are shut down, it impacts their livelihood, which is why we’re working feverishly to get this resolved.”

The perpetrators appear to be the REvil gang, most recently responsible for the ransomware attack on meat processor JBS. That attack resulted in JSB paying an $11 million ransom to prevent excessive strain on the world’s meat supply.

In this case, the group initially demanded a $70 million ransom. According to CNBC, REvil has privately lowered the demand to $50 million.