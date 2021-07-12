Kaseya Has Fully Restored Servers Following Ransomware Attack

Software company Kaseya, at the heart of the largest ransomware attack in history, says its services have now been fully restored.

Kaseya’s software was the target of a ransomware attack by the REvil group. Because Kaseya’s software is used in managed services around the world, as many as 1,500 customers were believed to have been impacted.

The company has been working hard to restore services, and today announced they have succeeded.

The restoration of services is now complete, with 100% of our SaaS customers live as of 3:30 AM US EDT. Our support teams continue to work with VSA On-Premises customers who have requested assistance with the patch.

The attack on Kaseya illustrates the growing cybersecurity issues involved in an ever-connected software industry, where thousands of companies rely on common frameworks, services and applications. Rather than attack each company one-by-one, attacking a common service allowed REvil to cripple far more companies than could be realistically targeted in the same time.