Julian Assange to Go Free

After years of being in exile and fighting extradition to the US, Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the US that will see him go free.

Assange was sought by US authorities for his role in leaking military secrets via his WikiLeaks website. According to CNN, Assange will plead guilty in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to a 62-month sentence that credits him for the 62 months he has already served in a London prison.

The deal is a major win for Assange who faced 18 counts that could have resulted in a sentence of 175 years. The deal will finally allow Assange to return to his home country of Australia.

As CNN points out, Australian officials have been pushing the US to accept a deal, with President Joe Biden hinting in recent months that such a deal might be possible.

The deal still requires a judge to sign off on it.