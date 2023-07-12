Jamie Dimon: Remote Work Is Not Compatible With Being a Leader

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has some strong words for remote managers, saying their role is not really compatible with remote work.

In an interview with The Economist, via Fortune, Dimon said some roles were compatible with remote work, but management was not one of them.

“I don’t know how you can be a leader and not be completely accessible to your people. I do not believe you can be a leader and not be accessible to your people,” Dimon said.

“To the extent it works, I’m okay with it. If it doesn’t work, I don’t mind getting rid of it either,” he added. “We’re not going to make that decision because we’re pandering to employees. That is not the way to build a great company.”

Dimon did acknowledge that there were reasons why many employees want to work remotely, such as avoiding long commutes. His stance, however, is that if a person’s commute is too long, they may need to look for a job elsewhere.

“I completely understand why someone doesn’t want to commute an hour and a half every day. Totally get it,” he said. “Doesn’t mean they have to have a job here either.”

Dimon’s position is just the latest example of executives striving to return to pre-pandemic normal which, in many cases, means scaling back remote work. Meanwhile, many employees have enjoyed working from home and are pushing back against such efforts.