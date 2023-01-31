It’s Not Just You: Windows Updates Are Failing

Microsoft Windows users are experiencing major problems updating their systems, with updates failing without explanation.

According to Windows Latest, the problem has been going on for months, but seems to be impacting the most recent security and essential updates. It is impacting some optional updates as well.

KB5022303, the mandatory security update and essential for Windows 11 users, is failing with mysterious error messages, with 0x800f0831 being the most common error code. This bug is also hitting KB5022360, which is the latest optional update for Windows 11.

While failed updates are bad enough, cryptic error messages that do not provide any assistance make it that much more difficult to troubleshoot.

While Microsoft is aware of the situation, there has been no word yet on a possible fix.