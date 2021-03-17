IRS Delays Tax Deadline to May 17

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the tax deadline by a month, until May 17, to help ease the burden on taxpayers.

The last year has been one of the hardest on taxpayers, thanks to the pandemic. Many taxpayers have lost jobs, or at least partial income. Many others have had to take on additional jobs or freelance gigs, further complicating their taxes. In addition, the IRS is already running behind in its efforts to process returns.

A press release issued by the Ways & Means Committee makes clear these various factors led to what is sure to be a welcome reprieve for taxpayers.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” said Chairman Neal and Chairman Pascrell. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns. And the IRS itself started the filing season late, continues to be behind schedule, and now must implement changes from the American Rescue Plan. We are gratified that the IRS has recognized the need and heeded our calls for additional time, and while we are pleased with this 30-day extension, we will continue to monitor developments during this hectic filing season. We look forward to hearing directly from the Commissioner tomorrow afternoon to discuss how the IRS is managing this filing season and the justification for the duration of this extension.”