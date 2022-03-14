iPhone Production Halted by Soaring COVID Cases in China

iPhone production has been halted at Foxconn factories in China as a result of soaring COVID cases.

Foxconn is the primarily manufacturer of Apple’s iPhone, and any factor impacting that company has a profound effect on Apple’s production. According to Gizmodo, China reported 1,437 new COVID cases Monday, prompting Beijing to shut down all non-essential business operations in Shenzhen, where Foxconn has two factories.

“The operation of Foxconn in Shenzhen, China has been suspended from March 14 onwards in compliance with the local government’s new covid-19 policy. The date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government,” a Foxconn spokesperson told Gizmodo.

“Due to our diversified production sites in China, we have adjusted the production line to minimize the potential impact. Meanwhile, we have required all the employees to have covid PCR test on top of existing prevention measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees,” the spokesperson continued.

With Apple just announcing the new iPhone SE, it remains to be seen how much this development will impact orders.