iOS 17 Will Give Users 72-Hour Grace Period With Old Passcodes

iOS 17 is addressing a pain point, giving users the ability to use their old passcode up to 72 hours after changing it, just in case they forget the new one.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple is introducing the optional feature in iOS 17 as way to help users who may have changed their passcode, but forgot what the new one is.

If you enter an incorrect passcode, tapping on “Forgot Passcode?” at the bottom of the screen will lead to another screen with a “Try Passcode Reset” option. Tapping this option allows you to enter the iPhone’s previous passcode and create a new passcode. As a safeguard, an option in the Settings app lets you expire the previous passcode immediately so that it cannot be used to reset the new passcode.

The feature should be a welcome improvement, especially for the forgetful among us.