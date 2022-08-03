iOS 16 On Target, iPadOS 16 Will Be a Month Late

A new report suggests Apple will delay iPadOS 16 by a month, although iOS 16 should ship on time.

Apple introduced iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for its tablets at WWDC 2022. The new versions of its operating systems bring a number of changes, although iPadOS is by far the bigger upgrade, introducing an all-new multitasking experience.

The scope of iPadOS’ changes appears to be taking longer than Apple originally planned, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While iOS 16 is still expected in the September window Apple originally announced, Gurman’s sources say iPadOS 16 won’t be released until October.

Multitasking has long been considered the iPad’s Achilles heel. While the hardware is powerful enough to rival many traditional computers, it has always been held back by an OS that is extremely limited when compared with macOS. While iPadOS 16 addresses many of these criticisms, the beta has not been without its hiccups.

Many developers and beta testers have complained of bugs and confusing workflow issues, neither of which are in line with Apple’s reputation. In addition, many have complained about the multitasking features requiring an M1 iPad.

It seems Apple would rather take a little extra time to get it right, and that’s a good thing for its users.