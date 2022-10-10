Intel’s Alder Lake BIOS Code Leaked to Multiple Websites

Intel has confirmed a leak that saw its Alder Lake BIOS source code leaked to GitHub and 4chan.

Tom’s Hardware broke the story that Intel’s source code was reportedly showing up online, but an Intel spokesperson has now confirmed the news to the outlet.

“Our proprietary UEFI code appears to have been leaked by a third party. We do not believe this exposes any new security vulnerabilities as we do not rely on obfuscation of information as a security measure. This code is covered under our bug bounty program within the Project Circuit Breaker campaign, and we encourage any researchers who may identify potential vulnerabilities to bring them our attention through this program. We are reaching out to both customers and the security research community to keep them informed of this situation.” — Intel spokesperson.

It remains to be seen how much impact there will be as a result of the leak, but hopefully Intel’s assessment is correct and the potential fallout is limited.

The company is nonetheless erring on the side of caution and urging developers to submit any discoverd bugs to its Project Circuit Breaker bug bounty program.