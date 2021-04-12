Intel Plans to Make Chips for the Auto Industry

Intel is planning to make chips for the auto industry, with the first chips being made in the next six to nine months.

The auto industry has been hit especially hard by the global chip shortage, resulting in shutdowns and slowed production. GM has even resorted to shipping trucks without their full complement of fuel management chips, leading the 2021 models to get 1 MPG less than they should.

Intel is hoping to help alleviate that shortage, and is in talks with auto chip makers to use the company’s factories for production. The company had previously announced plans to open two chip factories in Arizona, with plans to use them for manufacturing semiconductors for its clients.

According to Reuters, Intel is not waiting for the new factories to be opened, and will dedicate some of its existing factory resources — specifically in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Israel and Ireland — to helping the auto industry.

“We’re hoping that some of these things can be alleviated, not requiring a three- or four-year factory build, but maybe six months of new products being certified on some of our existing processes,” CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “We’ve begun those engagements already with some of the key components suppliers.”

Given the Biden administration’s focus on easing the semiconductor crisis, Intel will likely have whatever support it needs to make its plans a reality.