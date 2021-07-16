Intel May Be Trying to Buy GlobalFoundries

Intel may be making a major play in the semiconductor industry, attempting to purchase GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries was created in 2008 when AMD spun off its manufacturing arm when it went fabless. GlobalFoundries has gone on to become the fourth-largest foundry.

Meanwhile, Intel is working to revive its fortunes under new CEO Pat Gelsinger, making a major acquisition a very real possibility. According to The Wall Street Journal a possible deal could be worth as much as $30 billion.

GlobalFoundries is denying the report, so it remains to be seen if a deal will happen.