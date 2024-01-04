Intel Launches Articul8, An Independent Generative AI Company

Intel is jumping into the generative AI fray, launching an independent company focused on enterprise-grade generative AI.

Intel is launching Articul8 in partnership with DigitalBridge Group, Inc., a global investment firm. The new company will offer “enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform.” Articul8 is built with IP developed at Intel, and the two companies plan to continue working together.

“With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” said Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO.

Arun Subramaniyan, former VP and General Manager of Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, has been appointed CEO of the new company.