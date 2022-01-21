Intel Confirms Ohio Semiconductor ‘Mega-Site’

Following reports Intel was looking to build two semiconductor plant in Ohio, the company has confirmed the news, calling it a “mega-site.”

Intel is working to reassert its dominance in the semiconductor industry, with CEO Pat Gelsinger even saying AMD is firmly in the company’s “rearview mirror.” As part of its effort, the company has been expanding its manufacturing presence, building a pair of factories in Arizona for $20 billion, and now planning to do the same in Ohio.

Intel is planning to build two semiconductor factories on roughly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus. The company says the “mega-site” is large enough to support a total of eight such factories, as well as the various partner and support operations necessary for manufacturing.

Intel will initially be investing $20 billion in the two factories, with an additional $100 million dedicated to educational institutions, in an effort to help develop local talent and research. All told, the initial two factories will create 3,000 Intel jobs, in addition to some 7,000 construction jobs, in what is billed as “the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history.”

Construction will begin in late 2022, with the factories beginning production in 2025.

“Today’s investment marks another significant way Intel is leading the effort to restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “Intel’s actions will help build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come. Intel is bringing leading capability and capacity back to the United States to strengthen the global semiconductor industry. These factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the U.S. that will bolster Intel’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline and strengthen Ohio’s leadership in research and high tech.”