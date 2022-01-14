Intel Building $20 Billion Semiconductor Plant in Columbus, Ohio

Intel is continuing its aggressive expansion plans, selecting the Greater Columbus, Ohio area for its next $20 billion plant.

Once the undisputed king of the semiconductor industry, Intel has been struggling against the likes of TSMC and AMD. The company’s current CEO, Pat Gelsinger, is determined to bring the company back to its engineering roots. As part of that shift, the company has been aggressively expanding its manufacturing capabilities, recently investing $20 billion to build two plants in Arizona.

The company has now chosen Greater Columbus as the site for its next factory, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The Dispatch’ssources said Intel will invest $20 billion in the project, centered on a Licking County site, and the new factory will employ some $3,000 workers.

In addition to the 3,000 workers Intel will employ, there could be hundreds, or even thousands of additional workers in the supporting companies that will no doubt spring up around the new factory.