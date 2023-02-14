Instagram’s Live Shopping Is Shutting Down March 16

Instagram has notified users that its Live Shopping feature is shutting down, effective March 16, 2023.

Meta has been cutting costs and streamlining its focus amid an economic downturn that has impacted the tech industry harder than most. Shopping is one area the company is cutting back, and Instagram’s Live Shopping is no exception.

The company outlined the changes in a help page:

Beginning on March 16, 2023, you will no longer be able to tag products in live broadcasts on Instagram. This change will help us focus on products and features that provide the most value to our users.

You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences for people and businesses across feed, stories, Reels, ads and more.