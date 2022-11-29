Stories by Pixlr: Free and Customizable Instagram Story Templates

Ola Sevanderson created Pixlr in August 2008 to make it easier for everyone to upload, modify, and share photographs online. Pixlr is now a crucial component of the INMAGINE creative ecosystem, which strives to make design simple and available to everyone.

The world’s most popular cloud and mobile photo editing suite has undergone extensive product development to refresh its fundamental engine. With the changes, it is now possible to revolutionize and expedite content creation by utilizing AI and machine learning.

Stories by Pixlr was launched to transform plain photographs into works of art. It is meant for more detailed image editing and professional-like content creation. Here are some of the most important features of this powerful software:

1. One Tap Stories

Do you want to make beautiful stories faster than ever? With One Tap Stories, you can simply upload your photos and get smart template suggestions to help you get started. Then, simply pick one, customize it, and post it. Job done.

This is a professional one-click picture studio! You can automatically crop out backgrounds and produce photographs that highlight individuals or objects. Create stunning profile pictures or product images for e-commerce stores one at a time or in a batch of 50 shots.

2. Trendy Templates

Check out the growing library of appealing and trendy Story templates. They feature every current style to help you customize your moods and campaigns. You will never feel at a loss for ideas, formats, or templates.

3. Designer Fonts & Elements

The amazing font selection and graphic elements will add the extra special touch you want to make your project pop! Here, you can add, change or adjust anything with easy taps, making it a breeze to get your project up and running!

4. AI Color Matcher

Are you worried about matching the right colors with your logo, campaign, or program? With the amazing AI color matcher, you can easily bring together any color scheme with precision! Using state-of-the-art AI design tools, you can upload photos for AI to generate matching color palettes you can use.

5. AI Crop with One Tap

E-commerce product posts just got easier! Start by using the handy photo editing app. With it, you can tap to cut out objects, remove backgrounds, or an image instantly. Along with your ability to remove things, you can also save anything you have removed and use it later.

With Pixlr’s professional-grade batch tool, you can edit numerous photographs at once without doing tiresome one-by-one work. You may also easily crop, resize, apply filters, and add effects. Once you discover a combination that works for you, you can store the settings as a macro and use them again later.

What’s Next?

Although still essential to the INMAGINE ecology, PIXLR goes beyond simple photo editing. Moving on to animation and video, PIXLR offers a greater range of services and capabilities to enable users to perform speedier and more sophisticated editing than is possible with other tools available on the market.