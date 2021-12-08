Instagram Bringing Back Chronological Feed

Instagram is bringing back the chronological feed, addressing one of the biggest complaints users have about the platform.

Instagram used to display posts chronologically, before switching to the current algorithmic feed in 2016. The move was widely criticized by users and has remained unpopular.

According to TechCrunch, in his testimony before the Senate panel investigating social media’s impact on children, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the chronological feed is coming back.

“We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” said Mosseri.

Although no further specifics were given, the announcement is sure to be welcome by Instagram users the world over.