IDC: Google Cloud GSI Partners Poised to Triple Their Professional Services Capacity

Google is touting a recent IDC study demonstrating that Google Cloud global systems integrator and consulting partners (GSIs) are poised to more than triple their professional services capacity by 2025.

One of Google Cloud’s selling points has been its partner-first approach. Unlike Microsoft and AWS, Google makes a point of not completing with its cloud partners. This point was highlighted in the IDC study as a beneficial factor for GSI partners.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud Corporate VP, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, shared the news in a blog post:

GSIs validated we are staying true to our mission of being a partner-first organization. IDC said they “reaffirmed that this commitment is a differentiator for their businesses,” and they “are able to work in clearly-defined swim lanes alongside Google Cloud, and this is not often the case among hyperscalers.”

IDC’s study found that Google Cloud GSI partners had seen massive growth over the past three years and that growth will continue in the years to come:

In fact, IDC found that our GSI partners have grown their skilled Google Cloud resources by as much as 10X in the past three years. Furthermore, GSI’s Google Cloud practices are strongly outpacing industry growth—a testament to the customer value that these partners create with Google Cloud products. According to the study, this growth will continue: IDC expects GSI partners will more than triple their professional services capacity for Google Cloud customers by 2025. Additionally, the new IDC research demonstrates that our differentiated approach to partnering, along with GSIs growing investments in services delivery, are creating value for partners and customers alike.

The full IDC study can be found here and emphasizes why Google Cloud has been growing as fast as it has.