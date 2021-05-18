IBM Brings Anaconda to Linux on IBM Z & LinuxONE

IBM has announced it is bringing Python data science platform Anaconda to Linux on IBM Z & LinuxONE.

Anaconda is the leading Python data science platform, with some 25 million users relying on the platform for machine learning, data science, predictive analytics and more.

IBM is bringing Anaconda to IBM Z and LinuxONE, making it easy for programmers and data scientist to build and run their AI and analytics apps where their data already resides. According to research commissioned by IBM, 90% of respondents cited this as an important factor.

Barry Baker, VP of Product Management for IBM Z & LinuxONE, made the announcement in a blog post.