IBM Announces SaaS Cloud Pak for Zero Trust Security

IBM is going all-in on zero trust security, with the introduction of a Software as a Service (SaaS) version of Cloud Pak for Security.

In the age of cloud computing, zero trust security is viewed as an essential component. Traditional security focuses on maintaining a perimeter, within which the devices connected to that network are trusted. In cloud computing, however, there is no clear perimeter. As a result, each device must be treated with zero trust.

“Our customers need to secure their rapidly changing business environments without causing delays or friction in their daily operations,” said Mary O’Brien, General Manager, IBM Security. “It’s not uncommon to have users, data and applications operating in different environments. They all need to connect to one another quickly, seamlessly, and securely. A zero trust approach offers a better way to address the security complexity that is challenging businesses today.”

IBM is helping companies embrace zero trust security for their operations, with its SaaS Cloud Pak for Security.

“With a mobile workforce and data residing everywhere, the Internet has become our primary network,” said Mauricio Guerra, CISO for The Dow Chemical Company who will participate in IBM Think on May 11. “Embracing a zero trust architecture enables us to add new capabilities and strengthen security. Working with partners like IBM Security and Zscaler can help us provide users with secure remote access to all of our locations, as well as access to applications wherever and however they are hosted.”

“Working from anywhere, combined with enterprises’ move to SaaS and the cloud, has effectively rendered the perimeter security model obsolete and traditional security defenses ineffective,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Zscaler. “The only way to truly secure today’s digital businesses is to adopt a zero trust security model where validated user identity is combined with business policies for direct access to authorized applications and resources. Our alliance partnership with IBM Security, as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Ecosystem, is helping organizations and their employees fully embrace working from anywhere while protecting enterprise data.”