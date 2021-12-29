Hyundai Shutters Engine Development Group to Focus on EVs

Hyundai has shuttered its internal combustion engine group as the company pivots toward the development of electric vehicles (EVs).

Like most automakers, Hyundai is racing to transition to EVs. The company announced its battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) a year ago.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, Hyundai has now shut down its internal combustion engine development group, reassigning the personnel to EV development.

“Now, it is inevitable to convert into electrification,” said new R&D chief Park Chung-kook in an email to employees. “Our own engine development is a great achievement, but we must change the system to create future innovation based on the great asset from the past.”

The move will help the Hyundai meet its goals of selling 1 million EVs in 2025, and 1.7 million EVs in 2026.