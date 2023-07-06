Hours In, Threads Is Already a Big Hit

Meta appears to have a major hit on its hands just hours after unveilling Threads, its Twitter competitor.

According to a post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads gain 30 million users in the hours between launch Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Wow, 30 million sign ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app. Mark Zuckerberg

According to The Verge, the social media app already has more than 95 million posts. With numbers like that, the $44 billion Elon Musk spent on Twitter is starting to look like a questionable investment.

A successful launch also opens up an all-new opportunity for digital content creators and marketers.

While Zuckerberg and Musk had talked about holding a cage fight, perhaps Zuckerberg decided he’d settle matters in the sphere of business instead.