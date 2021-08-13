Honor Magic3 Sports Google Software

Honor has introduced its new flagship phone, the Magic3, and its biggest feature is Google’s software.

Honor was once owned by Huawei, but the company was forced to sell the brand amid the ongoing sanctions it experienced. As a result of security concerns, the US and its allies banned the company in one market after anther. The US even took measures to cut the Chinese firm off from its chip suppliers, as well as from Google’s software, critical to a smartphone running Android.

Now that Honor is owned by a consortium of companies, none of whom are Huawei, it’s no longer blacklisted from using Google’s software. Thursday, the company released its flagship Magic3 and, according to CNET, the phone once again sports Google’s software.

The return of Google Mobile Services, as well as Google’s apps, is good news for fans of the Honor brand.