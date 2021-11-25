Holiday Tech Shortages: What Can Be Done?

This holiday season, many consumers have the latest tech gadgets in their wish list, but there will be holiday tech shortages. These items range from the newest smartphone, to high tech gaming consoles and tablets. The problem with this desire for new tech is that there is a global chip shortage that makes the production of technology more difficult and increases the time it takes to get shipped out. With only 12% of the global chip manufacturing taking place in the US, most tech is shipped in from other countries on shipping containers, air freights, and trucks.

Costs are Increasing

There has been a steep increase in the price for air freight with a 40% increase since August which is part of the reason why shipping is taking longer. There has also been an increase in the price of shipping cargo from Asia to the Us with the price increasing 14 times in the past two years! Relying on truck deliveries has led for the shipping time to increase in this method as well. All around in the past few years there has been a domino effect that has led to the supply chain issues that are leading to longer shipping times.

Repairing Tech to the Rescue

How can one make sure they can receive their new tech in time for the holidays? Repairing used tech seems to be the best option for many consumers. It’s estimated that 7 out of 10 consumers have at least one unused device in their homes that are available to be repaired to almost new condition. Repairing already used phones can save these households $330 compared to the hundreds or even thousands that can be spent when replacing tech devices. Even in devices that seem irreparable, there are simple fixes such as battery replacements that can be done to extend the lifespan of tech devices up to five years.

Choosing to repair devices rather than replacing circumvents the supply chain delays as well. Instead of waiting weeks to get new devices shipped in from other countries, repairs can often be done in as little as 45 minutes. There are multiple companies that are offering repair services making the process even faster.

Instead of waiting for new devices to be shipped overseas on overworked cargo ships or air freights, there are many companies that can bring repairs right to customers’ doorsteps to be completed in the same day! Many consumers are choosing to switch to repairing old devices rather than replacing due to this convenience, and there has been great success in this switch with over 13 million phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming devices being replaced so far.

Is Replacing Old Devices the Solution?

Supply chains for all products are slowing down, but it is apparent that the tech device supply is contributing greatly to this. If consumers begin replacing their old devices rather than purchasing new ones, it could allow for a break in the constant production and overproduction which would in turn provide time for manufacturers and shipping companies to catch up. There is no one solution to the supply chain dilemma, but it is clear that replacing devices could be beneficial.

Learn more about how to overcome holiday tech shortages in the infographic below: