HMD Global, the Company Behind Nokia Phones, Announces Its Own Line

HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia phones, is branching out with plans to release its own line of smartphones.

HMD Global has had the exclusive rights to make Nokia-branded phones since Nokia bought back its mobile business from Microsoft in 2016, after initially selling it to the Redmond company in 2014.

It appears HMD Global has plans to make its own phones, according to a LinkedIn post by CEO Jean-Francois Baril:

I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone in HMD’s evolution – we are establishing an original HMD brand. You can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with exciting new partners. True to our values, HMD will continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future for people. We will craft technology that is obsessed with the user experience and anticipates people’s needs.

Baril says the company has been growing at an incredible pace and is eager to apply its experience toward its own lineup:

It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones’ – an exclusive position we have held for the past six years. Now, we’re the fastest growing 5G smartphone manufacturer year on year, a leader in sustainability with our repairable devices, and the top choice for taking a digital detox. Now we are ready for the next step on our journey – to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs.

Baril says the company will continue its focus on high-quality, affordable devices:

Combined with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable mobile devices to consumers around the world, every single one of us at HMD is excited for our future of designing innovative products that endure, reducing electronic waste, helping people keep their mobile devices for longer and making a positive impact on the planet.

It will be interesting to see what HMD Global can bring to the market.