Finding Top Talent: Hiring Remote Web Designers for Virtual Success

Remote working has taken off significantly in recent years, particularly as decision-makers realize that making team members come into physical offices was not a guarantee of higher productivity. Some workers like the traditional environment, but others find they can get more done without getting caught up in watercooler gossip, office politics and other distractions.

Remote web designers are among those who have benefitted the most from the substantial increase in the distributed workforce. Typically, these professionals can do their work anywhere with a stable internet connection. They have essential expertise in today’s highly digitized and internet-driven world, using their skills to create or improve a website’s layout, usability and overall appearance.

Suppose you own or manage a small business or you’re in the design or marketing fields. You’ll likely encounter numerous situations where hiring web designers could help you strategically grow your business by meeting new or pressing needs.

One of the great things about hiring web designers who work remotely is that you greatly expand the potential hiring pool. Here are some top tips to apply if you’re considering this approach.

Write Sufficiently Detailed Job Descriptions

It’s always wise to provide plenty of specifics in your job descriptions. However, that’s particularly essential when appealing to remote candidates — including those in other time zones or countries. They can’t necessarily pick up the phone for quick clarifications on questions that arise.

That’s why you must put yourself in their position and think about what they’d most likely want or need to know. Start with the basics you’d tell anyone thinking about applying, such as:

Minimum education level or years of experience

Tools or programs the applicant should know well

Desired hard and soft skills

Salary range

A brief description of benefits

A blurb about the company’s values

The job’s closing date

Additionally, add content about remote working requirements and the overall experience, including:

Work completion time frames

Language requirements

Minimum internet speed

Equipment provisions

Tax specifics

Travel needs

Diving Into the Particulars

Perhaps you’re fairly flexible about when remote web designers do their tasks, as long as at least half their workdays occur between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time. You might also require applicants to be fluent English speakers and prefer they know at least one other language at an advanced level.

If you worry about web designers completing assignments on outdated computers or slow connections, one of the best workarounds is to provide their equipment as a remote working benefit. Remote workers will also need to know whether the job will require any travel, and, if so, how often. Many people require visas before traveling, and some may need updated passports before confirming to your company that they’re ready to travel when required.

Finally, clarify whether remote workers have specific tax responsibilities. If you’re hiring them as independent contractors, their countries of residence will likely require them to calculate taxes to pay to the relevant revenue authorities. But, if they’re employees, the amounts will be taken out of every paycheck.

The clearer you are with the information, the better the chance people will apply with confidence and little or no confusion. It’s also useful to mention if unsuccessful applicants will get added to a database and considered for future opportunities. If you take that route, be upfront about it and make sure to comply with all relevant data retention and usage laws.

Plan and Arrange Interviews and Pre-Hire Tests

As more companies hire remote web designers and other employees who can work from anywhere, decision-makers realize they can expand beyond interviews and screening practices. Although in-person interviews may happen in some cases, you may decide to stick to Zoom, phone calls and other methods that don’t require an applicant to be in the same room as you.

You might also ask people to show evidence of their skills by doing test projects you assign them. That’s a common and beneficial strategy when engaging with candidates who have already gone through multiple interview rounds.

When determining when to hold interviews, keep potential time differences in mind. Some scheduling tools allow candidates to see available slots in their time zones, eliminating misunderstandings.

Steer clear of unintentionally ageist practices as you think about each interview or screening phase. For example, some people stereotype older workers as less tech-savvy. However, that’s not necessarily true. Indeed, these people typically didn’t grow up with technology the same way younger generations have. But many have taken it upon themselves to learn new skills and keep up with changes. Similarly, they’re often eager to learn and prove themselves, even if that means going outside their comfort zones.

While describing each interview phase to successful candidates, be sufficiently descriptive to set expectations. For example, you might say, “You’ll meet with two senior team leads and the chief technology officer during this interview, which will last approximately 90 minutes. We’ll then send an assessment test by email that you must return to within 48 hours.” That way, everyone is on the same page with the proper information.

Prioritize Continual Development

A potential downside of bringing remote web designers on board is that you’re not necessarily interacting with them every day. That could mean you’re less informed about a remote worker’s career progress and aspirations. Fortunately, practical solutions exist.

Introduce all your company’s professional development opportunities during the hiring phase. Emphasize to candidates that leaders are serious about making the workforce well-equipped to tackle current and existing needs. While explaining the company’s perks to someone in a late-stage interview, you might mention how each worker gets a yearly education budget to develop skills related to their work. Perhaps continual development means giving workers access to libraries of online courses and audiobooks or paying for their conference tickets.

Sometimes, an organization’s push for ongoing education happens after a downturn. Consider how LEGO cut 8% of its workforce due to sales declines. Part of the subsequent workforce rejuvenation effort involved polling all employees to learn which characteristics leaders possessed. Bravery, curiosity and focus were some of the leading aspects. Company decision-makers used those takeaways for inspiration when building an open-source leadership playground. That resource attracted 800 workers who wanted to develop their leadership skills.

Even when remote web designers love their work arrangements, some may occasionally feel isolated from their colleagues. That reality can be especially hard for new hires who might experience early challenges fitting in and getting to know people. That’s why many companies host retreats for remote teams. Those getaways help attendees form bonds in new, exciting environments. They’re fun, with a heavy dose of professional development.

Showing candidates that continuing development is a foundational aspect of your company is a great way to encourage them to stay accountable and pursue ongoing growth. This approach also sets your organization apart in a competitive market.

Are You Ready to Hire Remote Web Designers

Finding the best-qualified remote web designers isn’t easy, but expanding your candidate pool to accommodate remote workers is an excellent way to remove many barriers. Follow the tips above to move through all phases of recruitment without hassle.