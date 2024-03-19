Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ElectricVehicleTrends

Hertz CEO Is Out After EV Strategy Failed to Deliver

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr has resigned his position after his ambitious EV strategy failed to deliver for the car rental company....
Hertz CEO Is Out After EV Strategy Failed to Deliver
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

    • Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr has resigned his position after his ambitious EV strategy failed to deliver for the car rental company.

    According to Fox Business, Scherr will step down effective March 31 and will be replaced by Gil West. West was formerly the CO of Delta Airlines and GM’s Cruise.

    Scherr oversaw an ambitious plan to pivot to EVs for the company’s fleet, only for that plan to backfire as a result of much higher maintenance costs than the CEO or company expected, compounded by lower demand for the vehicles.

    As a result of the failed strategy, Hertz announced in January that it would sell of roughly one-third of its EV fleet, or some 20,000 vehicles.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |