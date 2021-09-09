HBO Max Expands to Europe October 26

HBO Max has announced plans to expand to its first six European markets on October 26.

HBO Max has been expanding at a rapid pace, adding 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories in June. The company has now announced it is expanding to six European countries starting October 26.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” added Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

HBO Max has quickly risen to become one of the top streaming platforms on the market, and this latest expansion will only add to its adoption.