Government Agencies Will Conduct a Massive Emergency Test Wednesday

FEMA and the FCC plan to conduct a massive test of Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) Wednesday.

The test will involve every cell phone in the US, as well as radios and TVs:

The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.