Google’s North American Smartphone Share Grew 230% in Q2 2022

Google was the big winner among smartphone makers in Q2 2022, with its market share growing a whopping 230%.

Q2 2022 was not a good quarter for North American smartphone shipments, with the overall industry experiencing a 6% decline. Despite that, there were a few bright spots, according to Canalys.

Apple and Samsung continued to dominate the market, being the most popular smartphone models among NA buyers. Despite the overall downturn, Apple’s share grew by 3%, Samsung’s share grew by 4%, and Motorola’s grew by a mere 1%. TCL’s share dropped by 1%, while “Others” dropped by 61%.

The real winner, however, was Google. Despite its Pixel series not breaking the top ten most popular, the company saw a 230% increase in its market share, bringing it to 2% overall.

Google has struggled to make significant headway in the market, despite its Pixel line of phones generally receiving favorable reviews. It appears the company has finally hit a winning combination with its Pixel 6 redesign.