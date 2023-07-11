Google’s Head of AR/XR Leaves Company, Slams ‘Unstable Vision’

Mark Lucovsky, Google’s Senior Director of Engineering in charge of its AR and XR efforts, has left the company and slammed its ‘unstable vision.’

Augmented and mixed reality are among the hottest sectors in tech, with Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and others investing heavily in its development. Unfortunately for Google, the company has not had as clear a focus or direction as some of its rivals.

Lucovsky says he is leaving the company, confirming what many suspected about Google’s focus.

I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and Software Platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision. Moving forward, I am eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI. I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead. Mark Lucovsky (@marklucovsky) — July 10, 2023

Google has seemingly struggled to execute on more than one major front. The company was caught flat-footed by Microsoft’s foray into AI, and subsequently rushed its own development, much to the consternation of its employees.

Being called out by one of its own executives for its “unstable commitment and vision” to AR/XR is not likely to assuage critics’ concerns that Google and CEO Sundar Pichai can successfully execute.