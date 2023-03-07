Google Will Be Promoting Fewer Staff to Senior Roles

Google has informed employees that there will be fewer promotions to senior roles, a reflection of the company’s changing workforce.

Like many in the tech industry, Google has conducted extensive layoffs, letting some 12,000 employees go. The company has also cut back on projects and has implemented various hiring freezes. As a result of these changes, it appears there are fewer senior roles than in past years.

The company informed employees via an email that was seen by CNBC:

“The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year — though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly.”

The company added that the adjustment is being made “to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company.”

“If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you,” the email said. Those who want to “self-nominate” have a “short window of time” from March 6-8.