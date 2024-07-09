Google to Provide Dark Web Reporting to All Consumer Accounts

Google has announced it will provide dark web reporting to all consumer Google accounts, expanding a service that originally was reserved for Google One subscribers.

Google announced in April that it was killing off its Google One VPN service, but at least one of its best features will live, and serve more customers than it originally did.

The company announced the change in a support article:

Dark web report will become available to all users with a consumer Google Account. Dark web report is integrated with Results about you as a combined solution to help users protect their online presence. Results about you is a feature that helps you find out if your personal contact info, like your home address, phone number, or email address shows up in search results.

The company specified what users can expect from the service: