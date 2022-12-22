Google Strikes Deal to Bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV

Google has beat out its rivals to secure a deal with the NFL to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Premium.

Amazon, Apple, and Google were all in the running to secure NFL Sunday Ticket, beginning with the 2023 season. Apple was considered to be a frontrunner before backing out of the negotiations.

Google has now secured a multi-year deal with the NFL to bring the programming to both YouTube TV and YouTube Premium.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”