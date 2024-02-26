Google Rolls Out AI Cyber Defense Initiative

Google is rolling out a new initiative aimed at using AI to bolster cybersecurity at a time when companies are experiencing more threats than ever.

Companies and organizations of all sizes are facing unprecedented cybersecurity threats, with AI increasingly being used to carry out attacks. Google is trying to turn the tables, using AI to help bolster cybersecurity. The company wants to help organizations tackle “Defender’s Dilemma” with its new AI Cyber Defense Initiative.

Phil Venables, Google Cloud VP, CISO, and Royal Hansen, VP of Engineering for Privacy, Safety, and Security outlined the initiative in a blog post:

Today, and for decades, the main challenge in cybersecurity has been that attackers need just one successful, novel threat to break through the best defenses. Defenders, meanwhile, need to deploy the best defenses at all times, across increasingly complex digital terrain — and there’s no margin for error. This is the “Defender’s Dilemma,” and there’s never been a reliable way to tip that balance. Our experience deploying AI at scale informs our belief that AI can actually reverse this dynamic. AI allows security professionals and defenders to scale their work in threat detection, malware analysis, vulnerability detection, vulnerability fixing and incident response.

The executives outline Google’s three-part plan, including its efforts to foster a “secure by design and by default” AI ecosystem; empower organizations with expansions to its Google.org Cybersecurity Seminars Program and open-sourcing its AI-powered Magika that is used to help detect malware; and advancing AI-powered security researched with $2 million in research grants.

The company has a detailed report available for those looking to learn more.